The Angels outrighted Brogdon to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Brogdon has the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants, but it's unclear what his plans are. The righty reliever posted a 5.30 ERA and 33:16 K:BB over 37.1 innings for the Angels before exiting the 40-man roster.

