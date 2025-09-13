default-cbs-image
The Angels selected Brogdon's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

With Andrew Chafin (triceps) headed for the injured list, Brogdon will rejoin the big club after being designated for assignment in mid-August. The 30-year-old righty has given up three earned runs in 7.1 innings since being sent to Salt Lake and is likely ticketed for low-leverage work with the Angels.

