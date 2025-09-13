Angels' Connor Brogdon: Selected to MLB bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels selected Brogdon's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
With Andrew Chafin (triceps) headed for the injured list, Brogdon will rejoin the big club after being designated for assignment in mid-August. The 30-year-old righty has given up three earned runs in 7.1 innings since being sent to Salt Lake and is likely ticketed for low-leverage work with the Angels.
More News
-
Angels' Connor Brogdon: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Connor Brogdon: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
Angels' Connor Brogdon: Credited with victory in relief•
-
Angels' Connor Brogdon: Fans two in perfect relief outing•
-
Angels' Connor Brogdon: Selected from Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Connor Brogdon: MiLB deal with Halos•