Craig Gentry: Released by Baltimore
Gentry was cut loose by the Orioles on Wednesday.
Gentry was released by the organization after being designated for assignment last week. He will now be free to sign with any organization of his choosing. Gentry hit .269 with a .667 OPS across 68 games for the Orioles this year.
