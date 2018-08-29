Gentry was 3-for-5 with home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over Toronto.

Gentry hit his first home run of the season as the Orioles pounded Blue Jays starter Thomas Pannone for seven runs. The veteran outfielder has a .263/.313/.342 slash line with 12 stolen bases in 152 at-bats this season.

