Gentry (ribs) will be activated off the disabled list Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With Adam Jones hitting the bereavement list Friday, Gentry is set to be called back up and will presumably provide outfield depth and speed off the bench for as long as Jones is away from the team. Gentry is slashing .244/.306/.301 with 10 steals on 13 attempts this season.

