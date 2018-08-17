Orioles' Craig Gentry: Coming off disabled list Friday
Gentry (ribs) will be activated off the disabled list Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With Adam Jones hitting the bereavement list Friday, Gentry is set to be called back up and will presumably provide outfield depth and speed off the bench for as long as Jones is away from the team. Gentry is slashing .244/.306/.301 with 10 steals on 13 attempts this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Rehab assignment on hold•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: To join Low-A Delmarva on rehab•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Not close to return•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Close to starting baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Placed on 10-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...