Orioles' Craig Gentry: Reinstated from disabled list
Gentry (ribs) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against Cleveland.
As expected, Gentry will rejoin the big-league club prior to Friday's series opener after playing in a slew of games on a rehab assignment dating back to last week. With Adam Jones being placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move, Gentry may see some action in Cleveland this weekend. Across 59 games with Baltimore this year, Gentry has hit .244/.306/.301 with eight RBI and 10 stolen bases.
