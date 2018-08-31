Orioles' Craig Gentry: Designated for assignment
Gentry was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Friday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Gentry was cast off the 40-man roster in order to clear up another spot for one of the Orioles' prospects that will be joining the team once rosters expand Saturday. In 68 games with Baltimore this year, Gentry has slashed .269/.321/.346 with 11 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He will now be subject to the waiver wire.
