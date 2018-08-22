Cubs' Addison Russell: Moved to DL

Russell was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left middle finger sprain retroactive to Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In addition to the finger injury, Russell is dealing with a right shoulder issue and a minor leg problem, so the club decided to give him some time off to recover. This also cleared up a roster spot for the recently-acquired Daniel Murphy, who was traded to Chicago from Washington on Tuesday. Russell will be eligible to come off the DL on Aug. 30. Expect to see Javier Baez earn a majority of the starts at shortstop while Murphy mans the keystone.