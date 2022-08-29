Sampson allowed one run on five hits across 3.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Brewers. He walked one and struck out two.

Considering the final score, Sampson didn't pitch that bad, though he wasn't great either with six baserunners allowed in just over three innings. The righty has now retired exactly 10 batters in each of his last two outings, so he's not giving the Cubs a ton of length recently. Still, Sampson is carrying a decent 3.97 ERA and should stick in the rotation through the end of the season, though he's not the most appealing fantasy option. He's scheduled to start again next Sunday against the Cardinals.