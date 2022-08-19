Sampson (1-3) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Orioles.

Sampson matched a season-high six strikeouts and turned in his first scoreless outing since June 19. He backed the effort with 11 swinging strikes on 86 total pitches and also generated six groundball outs. Sampson has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last six appearances and has a 3.51 ERA with a 48:16 K:BB across 69 frames on the campaign.