Sampson agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Sampson was a bright spot in the Cubs' rotation last season, pitching to a 3.11 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 104.1 innings. The strikeouts lag behind and the estimators suggest Sampson was pitching well above his head last season, but he's earned the chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.
