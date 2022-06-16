The Cubs selected Sampson's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Sampson will be added to the Cubs' 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for the second time this season after he had a one-day stint with the big club in May before being designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by Seattle. The Mariners released Sampson less than two weeks later, and the veteran right-hander re-signed with the Cubs on a minor-league deal. After the bullpen was taxed in the Cubs' 19-5 loss to the Padres on Wednesday, Sampson will be available to cover multiple innings in relief in Thursday's series finale, if needed.