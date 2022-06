Sampson is listed as the Cubs' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old delivered 4.2 scoreless frames in relief Sunday and was demoted to Triple-A Iowa early in the week, but he was recalled Thursday and will make his first big-league start of 2022 on Saturday. Sampson has appeared in only two games for Chicago this year, but in 2021 he had 10 appearances (five starts) with a 2.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 35.1 innings.