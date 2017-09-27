Almora exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals early with an apparent injury, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Almora slammed awkwardly into the center field wall at Busch Stadium while attempting to track down a hard-hit ball in the fifth inning. Manager Joe Maddon and the team's trainer came out to meet with Almora following the play and ultimately removed him from the game. It appeared to be a shoulder injury, but we'll have to await word from the Cubs with regards to the exact injury diagnosis.