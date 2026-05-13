Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss against Atlanta.

Bregman accounted for Chicago's only hit of the game, launching a solo homer off Grant Holmes in the fourth inning to get the Cubs on the board. The veteran has struggled badly at the plate in May, going just 6-for-39 (.154) with a 5:10 BB:K across 10 games. Bregman's now slashing .233/.326/.350 with four homers, five doubles, 14 RBI and 17 runs scored in 187 plate appearances.