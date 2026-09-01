Bregman went 3-for-6 with three home runs and four total RBI in Monday's 17-3 win over the Brewers.

Bregman wrapped up a strong month with another monster performance. The veteran third baseman matched his career high of three home runs in a game, tying the mark he set just 19 days ago. Overall in August, Bregman recorded 12 long balls and 30 RBI while posting a robust 1.025 OPS across 28 contests. The 32-year-old's slow start to his first campaign with the Cubs feels like a distant memory at this point, and Bregman appears poised to be an offensive force in the final month of the regular season.