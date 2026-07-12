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Cubs' Alex Bregman: Homers again Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, an additional run scored and four total RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Reds.

Bregman goes into the All-Star break with home runs on consecutive days to give himself a little momentum after a mostly uneven first half of the season. The veteran third baseman is batting .241 with a .695 OPS, nine long balls and 41 RBI across 94 contests. During his career, Bregman's best two months by OPS are August and July, so he could be primed for continued success after the break.

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