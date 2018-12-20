Cubs' Allen Webster: Signs with Cubs
Webster signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Webster has linked back up with the Cubs on a minor-league deal after being non-tendered following the 2018 campaign. He appeared in three games for Chicago, allowing two runs in three innings of work. He figures to serve as organizational pitching depth.
