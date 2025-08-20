Kittredge tossed a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Regular closer Daniel Palencia secured the save in the first game Tuesday, but the Cubs didn't use him for the nightcap, instead turning to Kittredge to protect a 4-1 lead. The veteran righty breezed through the top of the ninth inning on 10 pitches, giving him his second save in the last three days. Palencia is still the top option out of the Chicago bullpen, but it appears that Kittredge has earned some trust in late-game situations when needed.