Cubs' Ben Brown: Cruises to fourth win

Brown (4-2) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks over six innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Brown delivered a scoreless top of the first inning, and the Cubs offense exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the frame to put him on track for the victory. The right-hander surrendered single tallies in the third and sixth innings but otherwise kept Toronto off the board to deliver his third quality start and third victory in his past five outings. Brown has a 1.53 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 29.1 innings during that five-game stretch.