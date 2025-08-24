Brown allowed one run on two hits and struck out three without walking a batter over three innings to earn the save in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Angels.

Brown earned the first save of his major-league career, throwing 30 of 44 pitches for strikes in this outing. The right-hander probably won't be in the mix for more traditional save chances, as Daniel Palencia has thrived as the Cubs' closer this year. Brown has made his last three appearances out of the bullpen, though they've been spaced far enough apart that he is still ostensibly on a starter's schedule if he has to make a spot start at some point. Over 22 appearances (15 starts), Brown has a 5.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 111:30 K:BB through 102 innings this season.