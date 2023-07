Brown has a 5.76 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 50 innings across 12 starts for Triple-A Iowa.

Brown's 15 percent walk rate and 1.6 HR/9 have resulted in ugly numbers despite a 32.7 percent strikeout rate. There have always been control/reliever concerns with Brown, and while he dominated in four Double-A starts t open the year, those concerns appear to be as real as ever for the 23-year-old righty.