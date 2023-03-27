Hughes (knee) is expected to open the season on the 15-day injured list, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Though Hughes was able to throw a bullpen session Monday and looks to be making solid progress in his recovery from left knee soreness, the fact that he hasn't yet resumed facing hitters with Opening Day just three days away suggests that the Cubs will err on the side of caution and stash him on the IL to begin the season. Assuming he's able to return after a minimum-length stay on the IL or close to it, the left-handed Hughes should factor into the Cubs' late-inning mix once healthy, though he may not be manager David Ross' preferred option for save situations.