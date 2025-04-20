Thielbar (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Thielbar worked the fifth and sixth innings after starter Ben Brown covered the first four frames. That set the lefty reliever up for his first win in a Chicago uniform. Thielbar allowed two runs in his third appearance of the year, but since then, the veteran reliever has only allowed two total runs across 6.1 innings in seven appearances. His fantasy upside is limited, however, as a middle-relief option for the Cubs.