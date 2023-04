Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Bellinger swiped second base and scored after reaching on an error in the fifth inning. He then blasted a 422-foot solo home run that proved to be the game's deciding run. After an 0-for-11 start to his Cubs career, Bellinger has gone 13-for-42 (.310) with three homers, three steals and a 5:5 BB:K over his last 11 games.