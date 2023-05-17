Bellinger (knee) remains absent from the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Bellinger made an early exit from Monday's series opener in Houston due to a bruised left knee, but word from the Cubs is that he should be available off the bench as they wrap up this three-game set at Minute Maid Park. Christopher Morel is starting in center field Wednesday and hitting leadoff.
