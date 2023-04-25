The Cubs placed Bellinger on the paternity list Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bellinger will miss Tuesday's series opener against the visiting Padres, but he could perhaps return by the end of the three-game series at Wrigley Field. The 27-year-old is off to a tremendous start with the Cubs this season, boasting a .300/.380/.550 batting line with five home runs, 15 RBI, four stolen bases and 18 runs scored through 21 games. Chicago called up Nelson Velazquez from Triple-A Iowa to add depth to the outfield while Bellinger is away from the team.