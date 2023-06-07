Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer told reporters prior to Tuesday's game versus the Angels that Bellinger (knee) will need a rehab assignment once he's healthy enough to do so, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hoyer notes that Bellinger will need at-bats, as he's been out since the middle of May with his knee bruise. It hasn't been determined whether the outfielder will report to Arizona or an affiliate just yet, but it's likely he'll need a handful of games before having a chance to return late next week for the Cubs' homestand.