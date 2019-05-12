Cubs' Cole Hamels: Yields one run in no-decision
Hamels allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks across seven innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.
The only run Hamels yielded came on a homer during the fifth, but the Cubs tied the game at one in the bottom of the inning. However, that was also the only run Chicago gave Hamels in run support, so even though the Cubs did eventually win in extra innings, Hamels did not factor into the decision. Hamels has settled for four straight no-decisions, but he is 3-0 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 49.2 innings. His next start should come at the Nationals on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...