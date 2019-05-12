Hamels allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks across seven innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.

The only run Hamels yielded came on a homer during the fifth, but the Cubs tied the game at one in the bottom of the inning. However, that was also the only run Chicago gave Hamels in run support, so even though the Cubs did eventually win in extra innings, Hamels did not factor into the decision. Hamels has settled for four straight no-decisions, but he is 3-0 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 49.2 innings. His next start should come at the Nationals on Friday.