Abbott was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Abbott began the season at Triple-A Iowa and will now lose his place on the 40-man roster after Mark Leiter's contract was selected by the Cubs on Saturday. Abbott has allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings in his first two starts in Iowa this year, and he'll likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.