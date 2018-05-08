Mazzoni was sent down to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Mazzoni was up for just one day, tossing one scoreless inning. He has a decent chance to appear throughout the season in a low-leverage role. Rob Zastryzny was called up to take his place in the bullpen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories