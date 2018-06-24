Mazzoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

With Luke Farrell getting optioned down to Iowa and Rob Zastryzny (back) ending up on the 10-day DL, the Cubs needed some bullpen depth to wrap up their weekend series with the Reds. Mazzoni returns to the MLB roster with a 1.17 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 7.2 innings of work with the Cubs this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories