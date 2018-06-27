Cubs' Cory Mazzoni: Optioned to Triple-A
Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With Brandon Morrow (back) coming off the disabled list, Mazzoni was sent down to clear a spot on the 25-man roster. He should continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth going forward.
