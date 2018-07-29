Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With the Cubs officially adding the newly acquired Cole Hamels to the active roster, Mazzoni was the chosen casualty. Mazzoni's stay with the big club lasted all of one day, with the right-hander tossing a scoreless inning in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories