Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mazzoni tossed two innings during Sunday's loss to the Pirates -- allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one -- so the Cubs will shuttle him back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Anthony Bass). The 28-year-old, who hadn't allowed a run prior to Sunday's outing, now owns a solid 1.17 ERA across 7.2 big-league frames. He should continue to jump between Iowa and the majors as bullpen help is needed.

