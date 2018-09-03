Mazzoni was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mazzoni will report back to the Iowa Cubs after passing through waivers untouched over the weekend. The 28-year-old owns a shiny 1.04 ERA across 8.2 innings with the Cubs this year, though his 4.46 ERA across 38.1 innings with Triple-A Iowa is more likely a true indicator of his skill level.

