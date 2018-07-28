Mazzoni was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mazzoni will be deployed in low-leverage situations while with the club. Across seven appearances for Chicago earlier this year, he's logged a 1.17 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with five strikeouts in 7.2 innings of relief. In a corresponding move, Alec Mills was sent back down to Iowa after pitching two innings during Friday's contest.