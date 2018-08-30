Mazzoni was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday.

Mazzoni was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Bobby Wilson, who was traded to the club from Minnesota for Chris Gimenez on Thursday. In eight appearances with the big-league team this year, Mazzoni has logged a 1.04 ERA but failed to display any signs of effectiveness during brief stints with the Padres the past few seasons.

