Cubs' Daniel Palencia: Activation imminent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palencia (shoulder) will be activated Tuesday or Wednesday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
The Cubs want to get their closer on the mound as the regular season winds down to see if he is ready for the postseason. The 25-year-old has made one appearance during his rehab assignment, which commenced Sept. 20 when he allowed one run in 0.2 innings.
