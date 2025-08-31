Palencia struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Palencia retired the side of 13 pitches (eight strikes) to come away with his 21st save of the year. He's had some ups and downs in August, allowing five runs over 10.1 innings, but he's gone 7-for-8 in save chances, though he's also posted a 1-2 record for the month. On the year, Palencia has a 2.02 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB through 49 innings as the Cubs' primary closer.