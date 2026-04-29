Palencia (lat) could be activated from the 15-day injured list before Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Palencia is working his way back from a strain in his left (non-throwing) lat and has experienced enough improvement that he could skip a rehab assignment and return to action this weekend. The hard-throwing closer notched one save and tossed five scoreless innings before getting injured. Palencia's return would be a big boost to a bullpen that's also without Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Hunter Harvey (triceps).