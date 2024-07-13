The Cubs recalled Palencia from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Palencia will join the big-league roster ahead of the second half of Saturday's twin bill against the Cardinals. The right-hander has been with Iowa since being activated from the IL on June 3. Ethan Roberts, who pitched two innings in Game 1, was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move.
