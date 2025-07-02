Palencia picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Guardians. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over a perfect inning.

Palencia quietly set the Guardians down in order Tuesday to notch his ninth save of the season. The right-hander has emerged as the Cubs' most dependable closing option this season, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 30.0 innings in 28 appearances. Backed by a 99.5 mph fastball and sharper command than in years past, Palencia has delivered a standout first half.