Palencia earned the save in Friday's victory over the Angels, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander entered with a one-run lead and slammed the door on Los Angeles to secure his 19th save of the season. Palencia had allowed at least one run in four of his previous six outings, but Friday's performance was a clean rebound effort. On the year, the 25-year-old has been a steady force at the back end of Chicago's bullpen, posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB across 46.2 innings.