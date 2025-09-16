Palencia (shoulder) joined the Cubs for their road trip in Pittsburgh and threw off a mound Monday for the first time since landing on the injured list Sept. 8, the Associated Press reports.

Prior to being deactivated after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder strain, Palencia had emerged as the Cubs' closer and converted 22 of 25 save chances while logging a 3.00 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 51 innings on the season. The right-hander is without a definitive timeline for a return from the IL, but the fact that he's resumed mound work leaves the door open for him to be activated before the regular season comes to an end Sept. 28. In addition to completing another side session or two, Palencia will likely need to face hitters in live batting practice or in a brief minor-league rehab assignment before the Cubs add him back to their bullpen.