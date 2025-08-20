Palencia recorded his 17th save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander hit triple digits on the radar gun with nine of his 17 pitches (11 strikes), but it was a 90.5 mph slider that got William Contreras to ground into a game-ending double play. Palencia has had a bumpy beginning to August, allowing runs in three of his six appearances while blowing one of four save chances, but his job as the Cubs' closer is in no jeopardy. On the season, Palencia sports a 1.81 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB through 44.2 innings.