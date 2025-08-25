Palencia earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win at the Angels, allowing a hit and a walk over one inning with three strikeouts.

The Chicago closer worked around two baserunners to wrap his club's three-game weekend sweep in Anaheim. Palencia has been on a roll since the All-Star break, firing 13.1 frames with a 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB while converting 8-of-9 save chances. Across 46.2 total innings, the right-handed flamethrower has pitched to a 1.89 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB with just two blown saves.