Cubs' Daniel Palencia: Strikes out side, earns win

Palencia (2-1) worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Rockies. He struck out three.

After a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth inning, Palencia proceeded to strike out the next three Colorado hitters on 14 pitches. The righty then earned the win when the Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to erase a 4-3 deficit. Palencia is still sitting on only three saves, though he's mostly pitched well with a 2.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts across 16.2 innings this season, and the save opportunities should come if Chicago gets back on track following a rough patch.