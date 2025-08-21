Palencia recorded the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Milwaukee, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Palencia allowed a run for the fourth time in his last seven outings, but he was able to hang on for save No. 18 on the year. The right-hander has a shaky 5.14 ERA in August, but his ERA still stands at an excellent 1.97 for the season over 45.2 innings. Palencia has blown just two saves all year, and he also sports a 1.01 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB through 44 appearances.