Cubs' Daniel Palencia: Will be out through All-Star break

Palencia (elbow) is progressing in his rehab from elbow tendinitis, but he won't be activated until after the All-Star break, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Palencia landed on the injured list June 16 and hasn't thrown since. Per MLB.com, the righty reliever could begin a throwing program at the beginning of the coming week, but he's nonetheless expected to remain out of action until after the All-Star break. Jacob Webb and Trent Thornton have each logged saves since Palencia went down, and Caleb Thielbar is in the temporary closer mix as well.